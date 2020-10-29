We have all been a part of the group chats where everyone pitches it on a gift for a friend. You chip in a few bucks here and there, it tallies up and it helps to make someone’s big day extra special.

PJ has found herself pitching in a lot of money these days now she has hit the big 3-0 and the gifts are for friends that she admits she isn’t THAT close to. Is it fair that she is whipping out big cash from her wallet, or should everyone just go with it?

Jase & PJ discussed on the show this morning…

