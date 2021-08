3PM Pick Up’s Yumi Stynes would describe the sound of hearing a child swear as an an equivalent to “seeing a toxin come out of their mouth,” but is saying those forbidden few words as terrible as it seems.

After hearing about a mother that has been able to build a higher of level of trust with her children by letting them swear freely in front of her, Yumi and Monty broke down the issues surrounding foul language and if it should be allowed.

