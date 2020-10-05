KFC has taken the step to innovate a new type of Aussie ‘slab.’

The new Popcorn Chicken Slab sees their delicious popcorn chicken combined with Aussie melted cheese and bbq sauce. It is then sandwiched between six connected dinner rolls for you and your crew to pull away at.

Timed perfectly for the footy finals, ‘The Slab’ of all slabs will be available from TODAY until the 2nd of November for $10.95.

It’s perfect for sharing… although we all know someone who could tackle one of these themselves!