A cow managed to get stuck in a trampoline in this week after escaping from a property in South Gippsland.

Along with 39 members of its herd, the cow took off from its home and entered a neighbouring property and found itself caught up in the in-ground trampoline – and it required a TRACTOR to get it out!

Luckily, the cow wasn’t hurt and was able to make its own way home.

What an EVENING!

