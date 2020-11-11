If you’re looking for something a little bit different this Christmas and a present that will be sure to pack a punch, we’ve got you!

Dan Murphy’s and BWS have got you covered with a wide range of Christmas gift packs perfect to impress family and friends this festive season.

There’s something for everyone – the whiskey lover, the wine connoisseur or the gin enthusiast.

Check out our top picks for yourself:

For the dog lover

The limited edition Sit Stay Society Collector’s Set. This award-winning wine brand is associated with PetRescue, with $2 from every Collector’s set sold donated to PetRescue. The Sit Stay Society Collector’s Set features a different dog breed on every 375ml wine bottle. Wine lovers will enjoy each variety with their beloved pooch by their side. Available Mid-November from selected Dan Murphy’s RRP $34.99/selected BWS $40.

For the gin lover

Gin lovers will delight in the Old Curiosity Gin Gift Pack that includes a limited edition Wild Gin and a colour changing Gin! This pack includes an Apothecary Rose Gin 150ml, Wild Gin 150ml and a Lavender & Echinacea Gin 150ml. All natural with botanicals handpicked with love. Available early November from Dan Murphy’s RRP $34.99/$35 BWS.

For the adventurous drinker

The 12 Nights of Wine Advent Calendar is the perfect choice. Enjoy a cheeky glass of wine for each night leading into Christmas. Discover a unique wine each night selected from the best wine regions in Australia and New Zealand. From a big, bold shiraz or a fresh crisp Sauvignon Blanc – an exciting adventure awaits in every box. Available Mid-November from Dan Murphy’s RRP $47.99/$50 BWS.

For the whiskey lover

Whiskey lovers will enjoy the Teeling Small Batch Whiskey Glass Pack with its bags of character and flavours from unconventional cask maturation techniques (ex-bourbon & ex-rum casks). The pack includes a premium Teeling tin, a bottle of Teeling Small Batch 700ml and two whisky glasses. Available from Dan Murphy’s RRP $73.99/$74 BWS.

For the Chess, Backgammon and Barossa lover

An easy solution for someone who enjoys chess, backgammon and wine! Sourced from the finest vineyards in South Australia’s Barossa Valley, The Butcher’s Friend Chess & Backgammon Set features a deep red Cabernet Sauvignon and a luscious and generously flavoured Shiraz as well as a bonus chess and backgammon set. Available now from Dan Murphy’s RRP $49.99.

For the food, coffee and wine lover

Treat someone to this great value Karlsbridge Old Kirche Hamper Pack. Featuring a bottle of Karlsbridge Old Kirche Shiraz 750ml, Wafer Crackers 100g, Delices Choc Seashells 65g, Pekish Rice Crackers 90g, Café Adore Delights 170g, Chocovia Choc Coated Coffee Beans 200g. Available now from Dan Murphy’s RRP $49.99.

These Christmas gift packs are available to purchase in-store or you can order online at Dan Murphy’s or BWS.

Drink responsibly.

