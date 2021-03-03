A rooster with a blade strapped to its leg killed his owner ahead of an illegal cock fight. Yep.
Certain there’d be more tales of murderous pets, Will & Woody asked callers if they truly believed their pet was trying to kill them.
Listen below:
Will & Woody
A rooster with a blade strapped to its leg killed his owner ahead of an illegal cock fight. Yep.
Certain there’d be more tales of murderous pets, Will & Woody asked callers if they truly believed their pet was trying to kill them.
Listen below: