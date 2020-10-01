We’ve all been a little bored of our 5KM radius lately, but no one more than Jodi Grollo who became a social media star overnight after she complained about “walking the same streets” on local news.

She has since been dubbed ‘Karen from Brighton’ and she’s certainly worn it with pride.

It turns out Grollo still isn’t satisfied with how lockdown is progressing and she has revealed on social media that she is giving up on Victoria all together and is moving to Queensland.

“I’m leaving on a jet plane, I don’t think that I’ll be back again,” Grollo sings in the video, with a Victoria Bitter in hand.

She then continues to air her frustrations, in song, about the Victorian government’s response to the pandemic.

“Why are we listening to all those flogs that don’t know, seriously, ‘I don’t know’, ‘I can’t recall’, ‘It wasn’t me’, ‘I don’t remember’.

“Bugger off, I’m over, I’m done, I’m out.”

We hope you enjoy walking the many streets Queensland has to offer, Jodi!

