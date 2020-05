When the super talented Benee hopped on the phone for a chat, it was pretty exciting for PJ when they had an opportunity to swap stories about their cats – I mean, who doesn’t want to talk about their pets?

And of course, PJ took it a little further than she needed to when it came to explaining how she picked out her new furbaby. But hey, that’s our girl!

Hear the chat below:

