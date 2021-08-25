IKEA is dropping a pink FRAKTA bag alongside a whole line of collaborative designs with Zandra Rhodes.

Rhodes is all about bold patterns and vivid colours because minimalism is SO 2015.

Her KARISMATISK collection is all about self-expression with 26 home decor pieces that really make a statement!

KARISMATISK will be available at IKEA Richmond, Rhodes, Logan and online at www.ikea.com.au from November 2021.

“The IKEA team really get the Zandra Rhodes aesthetic, and because of this we just bounce off one another. The design process has been organic and genuine, and this is seen throughout the whole collection”, says Zandra Rhodes. “It’s been a wonderful adventure. On a practical side, it’s been very exciting trying to translate the ‘Zandra Rhodes: World of Colour’ for the many people to have a bit of it”.

We’re talking mix and match cushions, rugs and textiles “It’s the sort of collection that people can just take one piece of and it can lighten up their lives or they can take several pieces,” says Zandra Rhodes.

You can feel good about your purchases because wherever possible, recycled materials were used!

KARISMATISK collection will be launched globally during a digital event on August 24 at 5.00pm AEST at https://karismatisk.ikeamuseum.com.

