IKEA has brought their first-ever merch collection to the shores of Australia.

EFTERTRÄDA debuted in Japan last year and then blew up in Singapore, Thailand, Korea and it looks like Australia is next!

From May 13th, we’ll be able to get our grubby little mitts on really stylish-looking t-shirts, hoodies, water bottles, towels, tote bags, and key rings all stamped with IKEA branding!

EFTERTRÄDA takes the same approach as IKEA does with its furniture, with its merch line streamlined down to a simple casual everyday look.

The t-shirt and sweaters are branded with the barcode of the best-selling BILLY bookcase and honestly, it’s sleek as hell.

If you like the look of these, shop around here:

The best part? They won’t break the bank, look how affordable they are!

EFTERTRÄDA tote bag ($10)

EFTERTRÄDA towel in white or yellow ($22.50)

EFTERTRÄDA hoodie in S/M or L/XL ($49)

EFTERTRÄDA t-shirt in S/M or L/XL ($19)

EFTERTRÄDA key ring blue or heart ($4)

EFTERTRÄDA water bottle in white or yellow ($6)