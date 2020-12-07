Ikea has announced that they will be discontinuing their popular annual catalogues.

The Swedish furniture giant first published the catalogue 70 years ago, but says that consumers are increasingly looking for furniture inspiration online.

At one point, the furniture brand distributed 200 million copies of the publication across 50 countries.

By 2020 however, with customers turning to online shopping in droves, a comparably small 40 million copies were distributed around the globe.

The decision to cut the catalogue is part of the brand’s move to become more focused on the digital side of its business

Ikea is said to be working on a smaller print version of the catalogue which will aim at providing home furnishing inspiration in a paper form.

The shortened version of the catalogue should be available in stores next year.

