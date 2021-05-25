Six new IGA supermarkets set to rival Costco are set to open after a test store was a hit.

Melbourne shoppers, don’t you get too excited, this is being rolled out in Sydney but we’re keeping a very keen eye on this.

Unlike Costco, the store specials will last for three months, and you won’t be required to sign up to a loyalty or membership program.

“When you first walk in, it makes you feel like you’re in a Costco-type store,” IGA’s Joseph Romeo told 7NEWS.

The supermarket chain has been testing the market at its Doonside store.

Due to its success, there are now plans for six new Supa Value stores across Sydney.

