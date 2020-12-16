Researchers have made a worrying find about the sunscreen you could be using as we head into summer.

It has been revealed that nine popular sunscreens are not offering the protection that users may expect, because they take too long to apply the correct UV protection on skin.

Queensland University of Technology researchers found that aerosol sunscreens take longer to apply than is often advertised.

The study looked at nine different products and found that users would need to spend between 4 to 14 seconds per limb spraying the sunscreen on the skin.

This would equate to between 29 to 98 seconds to apply a full body’s worth of sunscreen.

The researchers studied the effectiveness of: Ultra Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen and Beach Defence Sunscreen Spray from Neutrogena, Simply Protect Kids Spray, Sport Cool Zone Spray, Ultra Clear Spray, Dry Balance Clear Spray, all from Banana Boat, Tropic Silk Hydration Sunscreen Spray from Hawaiian Tropic, Sunscreen Sport Spray from Surf Life Saving, and Sunscreen Spray Everyday from Woolworths.

The findings by the university have led the Cancer Council to advise Aussies to avoid aerosol sunscreens altogether and opt for a lotion instead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Cancer Council reminded Aussies that sunscreen should be a last line of defence against the sun after protective clothing, a hat, sunglasses and shade.

Australia has one of the highest rates of skin cancer in the world, with nearly 2,000 Aussies dying every year from the disease.