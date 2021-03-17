If you aren’t a fan of zodiacs, maybe you should be because it might just help you win the lotto.

Ahead of the $50 million lotto on Thursday and $20 million on Saturday, The Lott decided to deep dive into the stars’ astrology and have revealed what zodiac signs were the biggest winners last year.

Because what’s more certain to win you millions than your horoscope? Literally nothing, horoscopes are life.

For the second year in a row, the stars favoured Pisces as division one winners across all lottery games. Those born under the water sign between 19 February and 20 March walked away with millions in their pockets, with 14.3% of division one prizes.

Following Pisces are Gemini with 9.5% and Taurus with 9.2%. Unfortunately for Cancers, you’re the least likely to win with only 5.3% of division one winners.

The Lott spokesperson Lauren Cooney said, “As the Pisces zodiac ends on Saturday, will their winning streak continue? Or will there be a shift to Aries players or others? We will have to wait and see.”

“Whether you believe in horoscopes or not, there’s a chance the stars might align for you in the next few days. No matter what star sign you are, there’s no doubt your horoscope would read positively if you’re one of our division one winners from either of these draws.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

What are your chances of winning? Check the whole list below.

Pisces 14.3% Gemini 9.5% Taurus 9.2% Libra 9.2% Aries 8.2% Sagittarius 7.8% Capricorn 7.8% Aquarius 7.5% Leo 7.2% Scorpio 6.9% Virgo 6.9% Cancer 5.3%