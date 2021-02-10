When you’ve spent hours getting ready for a night out, it can be your worst nightmare – a spilt drink all over your outfit.

That fear was realised for PJ when a waiter accidentally tripped and poured beer all over her dress at dinner over the weekend. Yikes.

It wasn’t ideal but what happened next was perhaps the strangest part of all – the waiter approached her and asked if he could personally pay for dry cleaning from his own pocket. Yep, not from the restaurant’s bank account, his own money.

Should PJ have taken the money or should the restaurant be coughing up… or at least be serving up some free dessert?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Catch Jase & PJ weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1 – they’re always up to something!