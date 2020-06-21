Air Fryers and the amazing things that can be made using them are one of the biggest trends to come out of 2020 and our stomachs are very thankful for it.

So you can imagine just how excited we were to find out that the good people over at ALDI are bringing out their biggest version of the appliance yet!

Hitting the discount supermarket’s Special Buys section this week is the 23L Air Fryer Oven that comes equipped with a pizza function… We’ll just give you a second to drool over the thought of air fried pizza.

The device is stainless steel and has a premium LED display and a large viewing window.

It also has 10 preset cooking functions including fires, fish, whole chicken, steak and chops, chicken drumsticks, pizza, bread, cakes, defrost and dehydrate.

It comes with cooking accessories like a 10” pizza stone, rotisserie fork, air fryer basket, baking tray and wire rack.

And the best part? It will only cost you $149! SO. DARN. CHEAP!

The air fryer hits ALDI stores on Wednesday June 24 as past of their Italian Cooking haul. So run, don’t walk to your nearest store because these will fly off the shelves!