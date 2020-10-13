Iconic Melbourne “pay-what-you-feel” restaurant has raised over $350,000 by crowdfunding over the course of weeks.

Lentil As Anything has been operating on a “pay-what-you-feel” basis for the past 20 years, when it began offering its St Kilda diners to effectively name their price for meals.

However, Melbourne’s ongoing coronavirus lockdown has led to a loss of diners and donors strolling through the four locations’ doors.

A supporter of the restaurants launched a GoFundMe page in late-September, aiming to crowdfund $300,000 after revenue fell from $100,000 a week in late March to just $5,000 in September.

Despite the challenging financial times, the restaurants have still provided over 130,000 free meals for those in need since March.

In an update to the GoFundMe page, those behind the restaurants wrote of their reactions to the fundraising.

“We are feeling so touched and overwhelmed by your generosity. Thank-you for helping a little piece of Melbourne and Sydney make it through COVID.”