Iced coffee connoisseurs ICE BREAK have collaborated with Aussie icons Bundaberg to come out with what sounds like the yummiest drink of 2020!

ICE BREAK flavoured with Bundaberg Spiced Rum!

After the success of a regional trial in Queensland, it has now hit supermarket shelves for everyone to enjoy.

Also, the beverage only contains 0.3% alcohol so don’t stress too much about being out of sorts for your morning meeting.

Love this? You’ll love this bit from Jase & PJ – they’re always up to something!

Advertisement

Advertisement