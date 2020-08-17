A nine-year-old boy – who has been in the foster care system for six years – has made a heartbreaking plea on TV saying he would “just like to have a family”.

Jordan currently lives at a group home in Oklahoma, and said that he would love to go to a permanent home, after his biological younger brother Braison was adopted.

“I would just like to have a family to call mum and dad or just mum or just dad. I don’t really care,” he said.

In the clip, Jordan says that he would love a family so he “could have some people to talk to anytime I need to”.

Since appearing on TV, there have reportedly been over 5,000 adoption submissions.

“I’m in the process of reading through those profiles to select a family to try to move forward with,” Jordan’s case worker told FOX59 News.

He added, “I’m really excited about this and very hopeful this is going to be the breakthrough we needed to find this kid a home”.

This is the good news story we all needed!