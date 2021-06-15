Border closures have separated many families over the last 18 months, and for those with ties overseas, the date of a reunion is still unclear.

Something that has certainly been put to the test are long distance relationships, and it is something ABC host Linda Marigliano knows a lot about. In fact, because of the whole COVID thing, she has now not seen her partner since 2019.

Linda spoke candidly with Monty and Yumi last week about how she and her partner are holding up with the current situation.

We don’t know about you guys, but we have an inkling these two are going to pull through.