On Monday, thousands of women took a stand against gendered violence in over 40 rallies across the country. The lawn outside Parliament House was particularly busy as sexual assault survivor Brittany Higgins took the podium to deliver a powerful speech.

Jamila Rizvi, a political commenter and former staffer at Parliament House, was one of the speakers at the Melbourne rally. Talking about the experience on the 3PM Pick Up, she told Kate Langbroek and Yumi Stynes about the many faces she saw at the rally who were demanding change.

Jamila also revealed she feels like she was one of the “lucky ones” after hearing the stories emerge through the media.

Listen to her full interview below…