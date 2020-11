As weddings are almost a free-for-all in New Zealand right now, PJ was stoked to be an attendee over the weekend.

It turned into quite a big night for our favourite Kiwi who tried BREASTMILK for the first time with her boyfriend BJ – and it was quite the shared experience.

