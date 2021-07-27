It’s a topsy-turvy time for about half the country right now, with large swathes of Aussies either stuck in a long-term lockdown or slowly coming out of one.

Being stuck at home indefinitely has brought with it a whole raft of anxieties, but so too has the idea of folding yourself back into something resembling regular life.

Being no experts on mental health, Will & Woody called on the brains of Hugh van Cuylenburg, the host of podcast The Resilience Project.

It was a lockdown Hugh & A…see what we did there? Q&A/Hugh & A…? Anyway, take a listen to the full chat with Hugh here: