September 10 is R U OK Day – an annual reminder that we should always be taking time out to ask loved ones how they are doing. 

When Yumi asked Monty ‘what is the state of her heart’, she burst into tears, revealing she was struggling to cope with going through her pregnancy journey without her late mother.


The conversation then leads to a deep and open discussion about how her children were handling the loss as well. Grab the tissues!

