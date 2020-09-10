September 10 is R U OK Day – an annual reminder that we should always be taking time out to ask loved ones how they are doing.
When Yumi asked Monty ‘what is the state of her heart’, she burst into tears, revealing she was struggling to cope with going through her pregnancy journey without her late mother.
My friend has a beautiful theory that our tears are applause for the people we love. On Wednesday morning my soul mate/mum closed her eyes for the last time. I feel so lucky that such a kick arse, strong, hilarious, cheeky and unbelievably loyal woman was by my side for 38 years. I so badly want another 338 with her though. I am feeling so numb one minute to crippled with unbearable disbelief and pain the next. I’m not sure how to live my life without my mum by my side but I promised her I will give it all that I’ve got. If my friends theory is true, my mum is getting a standing ovation by everyone she knew. Xx
The conversation then leads to a deep and open discussion about how her children were handling the loss as well. Grab the tissues!