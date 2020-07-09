Choose to include – because inclusion matters!

Special Olympics Australia, is part of a global inclusion movement that uses sport, health, education and leadership programs every day to end discrimination against and empower people with intellectual disabilities.

There are over 800,000 Australians with an intellectual disability and every two hours an Aussie child is diagnosed with an intellectual disability.

Special Olympics Australia aim to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports, giving people with disabilities continuous opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage and experience joy.

It also enables them to participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

Special Olympics is the world’s largest sports organisation and has been transforming the lives of people with an intellectual disability for almost 50 years.

Running Special Olympics programs across Australia require community support and funding, and IGA’s Community Chest Program has donated $2 million to date, helping participants to achieve their best in sport and life.

This year, once again funds raised via IGA’s Community Chest Program throughout July will go directly to helping Special Olympics Australia.

Here’s how you can help:

You can support Special Olympics simply by shopping at IGA from the 8th to the 28th of July and buying any product with a Community Chest ticket.

These funds will help provide accessible sporting opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities on a week-in, week-out basis alongside training and competition pathways that help our participants achieve their personal best in sport and life.

Your support will also help us all be one step closer to an Australia where all people are recognised for their diverse abilities and backgrounds.

Look out for products with a “Community Chest” Ticket on your next shop at your local IGA and choose to include!

IGA – where the locals matter.