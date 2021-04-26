Tonight, parts of Australia will get to see an incredible phenomenon known as the ‘perigee-syzygy moon’ which will look bigger and brighter – and tinged pink!

You might have already noticed the sheer size of the moon last night, I know it took my breath away.

Make sure you take some time to take a look because we’re only getting 2 supermoons this year!

However I don’t want to mislead you, it’s said to be tinged pink but let’s be honest, they always exaggerate these things.

You will definitely see the moon at it’s biggest and brightest though and that’s dope.

Here are the prime times to spot the super pink moon

Tonight, April 27th to the morning of April 28th.

Sydney: 5:33pm – 7:18am

Brisbane: 5:33pm – 7:00am

Hobart: 5:36pm – 7:52am

Canberra: 5:40pm – 7:29am

Melbourne: 5:53pm – 7:51am

Adelaide: 5:53pm – 7:43am

Perth: 6:01pm – 7:43am

Darwin: 6:50pm – 7:43am