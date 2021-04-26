Tonight, parts of Australia will get to see an incredible phenomenon known as the ‘perigee-syzygy moon’ which will look bigger and brighter – and tinged pink!
You might have already noticed the sheer size of the moon last night, I know it took my breath away.
Make sure you take some time to take a look because we’re only getting 2 supermoons this year!
However I don’t want to mislead you, it’s said to be tinged pink but let’s be honest, they always exaggerate these things.
You will definitely see the moon at it’s biggest and brightest though and that’s dope.
Here are the prime times to spot the super pink moon
Tonight, April 27th to the morning of April 28th.
Sydney: 5:33pm – 7:18am
Brisbane: 5:33pm – 7:00am
Hobart: 5:36pm – 7:52am
Canberra: 5:40pm – 7:29am
Melbourne: 5:53pm – 7:51am
Adelaide: 5:53pm – 7:43am
Perth: 6:01pm – 7:43am
Darwin: 6:50pm – 7:43am