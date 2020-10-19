Melburnians welcomed the announcement of eased restrictions over the weekend. It saw the debated 5KM radius be extended to 25KM and the exercise time limit abolished.

One of the other key announcements which had people jumping for joy was the reopening of hair salons and barbershops. Thousands of desperate clients were on the phone with their hairdressers eager to get appointments after months of watching their unruly locks get longer over time. It goes to show just how essential these businesses really are!

One of the Melburnians who left it too late was Jase and now he’s willing to go the extra mile to get an appointment with ANY hairdresser or barber as soon as possible… even if it means paying up big time!

