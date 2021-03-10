There is a lot of trust that goes behind the dentist and it can be a very touchy subject about who you choose to go to!

Kate Langbroek brought this up on the 3PM Pick Up after she recently had to undergo some massive dental treatment last week. It turns out she and her husband Pete go to different dentists because he has stuck with the same person since he was a child.

And apparently in the next couple of years, this particular dentist will hold a world record for his years in the industry!

However, Kate doesn’t know whether he can be trusted for a particular reason…

Then again, there is a silly reason as to why her dentist might be questionable too, let’s settle that ALL dentists are doing an amazing job, just the way they are!

