When out in the dating world, there are many people you don’t want to come across, simply be because they aren’t your type.

… and also because they are that third cousin that you’ve never met.

After hearing a story about a man who is terrified to use Tinder out of the fear he will match with one of his 500 biological siblings (which is something to unpack within itself), Jase & PJ wanted to know just how many people have almost done it with a family member.

ALMOST!

Looks like the dating pool is a little smaller than we thought… but hey, keep fishing (and look up your family records!)

