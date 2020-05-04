As Australia starts to reset after flattening the curve, many people are preparing to return to their lives before the coronavirus pandemic – which included work, sport and socialisation.

On Monday morning, PJ opened up and revealed that she had anxiety about returning to the office after staying at home for a month. She also said she wasn’t alone and her friends had been feeling the same about phasing into their usual routines.

Hear what PJ had to say below:

Jase & PJ also took the time to speak to CEO of Beyond Blue Georgie Harman about these changes in our lives during this unprecedented time.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Anxiety Beyond Blue Coronavirus isolation jase & pj PJ