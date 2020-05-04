As Australia starts to reset after flattening the curve, many people are preparing to return to their lives before the coronavirus pandemic – which included work, sport and socialisation.

On Monday morning, PJ opened up and revealed that she had anxiety about returning to the office after staying at home for a month. She also said she wasn’t alone and her friends had been feeling the same about phasing into their usual routines.

Hear what PJ had to say below:

Jase & PJ also took the time to speak to CEO of Beyond Blue Georgie Harman about these changes in our lives during this unprecedented time.

