Super affordable fashion retailer H&M officially launched an online store in Australia.

That’s it, that’s the news.

“We are very excited to finally launch H&M online in Australia and to be able to offer our fashion collections to customers nationwide anytime, anywhere,” said Thomas Coellner, H&M Australia Country Manager. “We now have 40 stores across the country and this significant milestone extends H&M’s omni-channel offering.”

The brand has also made a commitment to offering customers more sustainable fashion, that all products to be made from recycled or other sustainably sourced materials by 2030.

H&M is also offering a brand new loyalty program – cleverly named ‘H&M Member’ – which will give shoppers 20% off their first purchase upon joining both the online store and H&M mobile app.

Check it all out here.

