The world has definitely changed a lot this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. We are all living a different way of life. The majority of us are staying at home, relying on baking, puzzles or Netflix to cure our boredom.

Or we have the people on the frontline who are helping to keep the country in full motion. Our real heroes.

Whatever scenario you’ve found yourself in, it has definitely affected our spending habits and now there is enough data to prove where we’ve been throwing our cash… and it’s pretty amazing.

What Australians are buying more of:

ALCOHOL

* Sales at Coles-owned liquor outlets alone have risen at least six per cent

BEAUTY PRODUCTS

* Sales of make-up and skincare products have increased 500 per cent and 600 per cent respectively at Myer

* Home hair dyes

* Nail polish and remover

FOOD

* Staples such as pasta, flour, eggs, frozen vegetables and desserts, sugar and tinned tomatoes

* Fresh vegetables, especially potatoes, onions and carrots

* Dried herbs and spices

* Dried soup mixes

* Victorians preferred cake mix, which went up 63 per cent

* Marley Spoon reported a 62 per cent increase in home-delivered meal kits

HYGIENE

* A 1000 per cent increase in hand sanitiser

* Antibacterial wipes and liquid soaps

* By early April, Woolworths was selling about 2.75 million rolls of paper towels and more than 1.6 million boxes of tissues a week

LOUNGE AND ACTIVEWEAR

* Since late March, activewear brands have been the top four searches at online fashion site The Iconic

* Adults and children’s leggings, hoodies and logo T-shirts have been top sellers

* Sports shoes are up 100 per cent

* Yoga-wear is up a whopping 600 per cent

* In the past two weeks, slipper purchases have risen 800 per cent

LINGERIE

* Peaked in early April, up one-third compared with the same time last year

STATIONERY

* Pens, pencils

* Notebooks and diaries

What Australians are buying less of:

* Coffee pods (at some retailers)

* Gum and mints

* Pre-packaged salads

* Australian retail fashion, in-store sales falling by up to 86 per cent, with a 56 per cent drop online

Data sourced from Coles, Woolworths, Myer, The Iconic, the Australian Fashion Council, and Adore Beauty and is correct as of 29/4/2020.