This year’s ANZAC Day will be like no other. Instead of gathering together at dawn services across the city and Victoria, we’ll be at home. Regional schools and RSL sub-branches won’t hear the Last Post played and no veterans will march.

Instead, we are being encouraged to mark the day and remember those who served our country by standing at the end of our driveways at 6am on Saturday morning.

Here are some things to note down about the weekend.

Public Holiday

First of, despite ANZAC Day falling on a Saturday, we won’t be given a day off to compensate. So yes, you’ll be required to rock up to work on Monday.

Shops and opening times

Under Victorian law, most shops can’t open until 1pm and that includes Coles, Woolworths and ALDI. If you need toilet paper, get it now.

Dan Murphys will open at 1pm and some Liquorland stores will open an hour earlier at midday.

For all the DIY fans out there, Bunnings will open its doors from 1pm-7pm.

Check with your local chemist to see what times they will be open. Chemist Warehouse will vary, though Ascot Vale and Malvern will be closed.

Stage three restrictions are still in place and pubs, cafes and restaurants are still closed. However, they may still be open for takeaway.

Driveway Dawn Service and Tribute at 6am

Australians have been encouraged by RSL Victoria to stand at the edge of the driveways with a candle at 6AM with a candle or torch to commemorate the day and pause for a moment’s silence. Families may choose to wear any medals or attire they own.

