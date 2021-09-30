If you are still shaken by last week’s very random earthquake in Victoria, we don’t blame you. No one expects to be casually rocked by a 5.9 earth tremor on a Wednesday morning!

It was unbelievable to see the scenes of building damage caused by the event, but have you seen vision of what was left behind from the epicentre itself?

The University of Melbourne ventured out to the area where the earthquake was triggered, near the rural town of Mansfield.

In a video on social media platform TikTok, researchers explained they were looking for environmental damage and the effect it had on the landscape.

“The surprising thing that’s coming in is that the earthquake didn’t actually produce very strong shaking in the epicentre region at all,” Associate Professor Mark Quigley, School of Geography, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences said.

