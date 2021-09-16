Adult store Lovehoney has released a list of Victoria’s top ten sexiest locations based on how many sex toys and accessories people have been purchasing.

South Melbourne topped the list, Craigieburn came second and Werribee South came third.

Sadly for South Yarra, they found themselves at the bottom of the pack. Maybe it is a wake up call?

Jase & Lauren challenged themselves to take calls from Melburnians, find out what their suburb is, what they do and guess how many times they get busy each week.

There were some very interesting answers…

Here is the list!

South Melbourne Craigieburn Werribee South Bundoora Panton Hill Alphington Abbotsford Brunswick Northcote St Kilda East

