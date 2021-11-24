It’s that time of the year again, to do your Christmas shopping while everything is on sale! Here are the best deals we’ve tracked down:

Dyson

Up to $300 off Dyson vacuum cleaners and haircare products on the website, while Big W and the Good Guys also have Black Friday deals on Dyson!

Amazon

It’s a tech paradise at Amazon, with deals on Lenovo, dash cams, drone and cameras!

Apple

The Apple website is giving away free gift cards with purchase, while you can also save on Apple at Amazon.

JB Hi Fi

As well as having huge savings on Samsung phones and TV’s, you can find up to 20% off computers and appliances!

Toymate

It’s the perfect time to stock up on Christmas presents for the little ones, with fantastic deals on bikes, trampolines and even a standing unicorn!

Kmart

You can find bargains on Amazon Kindle, Nintendo Switch, egg chairs and more at Kmart this weekend!

Big W

As well as their Dyson deals, Big W has half price selected toys and Tontine quilts and pillows.

Sephora

You can get up to 20% off on makeup and skincare if you’re a Sephora member!

Clothing

Update your summer wardrobe with up to 30% off at The Iconic, 40% off at Adidas, 50% off at boohoo, and 30% off at Rebel Sport.

BRB, going to burn a hole in my wallet!