This wonderful cause is back for a second year, and it’s so easy for you to help out!

On any given night, 1 in 200 Aussies are homeless, and don’t have access to essential items and hygiene.

The #IGiveASock campaign helps to raise awareness, that so many Australians are living without everyday essentials – like clean socks.

This year is worse for everyone of us – many Aussies are doing it tough financially and may not be in a position to donate money to help out others.

Here’s where you can help: For every post or story shared on social media with the hashtag #IGiveASock and tagging @underworksaustralia, one pair of socks or other essential clothing items, including underwear and thermals, will be donated to those in need.

The sillier the sock pic, the better! It’s simple, fun and doesn’t cost a cent to make a difference.

Through the campaign, which runs throughout July, Underworks and Foodbank are aiming to donate 20,000 pairs of socks and essential clothing items – that’s almost half of Australia’s youth homelessness population.

Underworks is committed to donating essential material aid, including underwear and thermals, alongside sock donations, and their mates at Foodbank are doing their part too.

Foodbank distributes vital food and material aid to thousands of charities to assist those most in need. From large service providers like the Salvation Army to mobile soup vans, Foodbank works with charities wherever they are across Australia to support their local community.

So – what are you waiting for?! Pull out your favourite socks, and get involved!

Help us spread the word and encourage others to Give A Sock this winter

