Staff from 10 Coles supermarkets across Melbourne have tested positive to COVID-19 and will now self-isolate as the virus continues to spread throughout the city.

In all, 12 cases have been confirmed in Melbourne workers at the supermarket giant.

Cases have been confirmed in stores at:

Braybrook

Campbellfield

Flemington

Greenvale

Keilor

Mooroolbark

Noble Park

Tooronga Village

Vermont South

Victoria Gardens

Those who tested positive are now in self-isolation, along with people identified as close contacts.

Coles have confirmed that the 10 stores will continue to trade, pointing to a low risk of transmission to its customers.

The supermarket noted that its standard cleaning practices comply with Federal Government COVID-19 guidelines, with a week having passed since the affected team members were on site at a Coles Supermarket.

Advertisement