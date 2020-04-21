Woolworths has introduced another new trial method to try and get customers to maintain strict social distancing measures and remain at least 1.5 metres from each other amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The trial will see shoppers move in just one direction, similar to methods used in IKEA stores everywhere, with arrows showing shoppers which direction to move down each aisle.

There are also signs on the floor that read ‘Wrong Way’ at some ends of each aisle to make sure everyone is travelling in just one direction down each aisle.

The trail has been rolled out in 10 stores across NSW and Victoria so far and if it’s successful the measures will be expanded to other stores.

“Guides in the aisle will encourage customers to shop in the same direction without needing to pass each other,” said a Woolworths spokesperson to Yahoo News Australia.

“We’ll monitor the trial closely to understand whether one-way aisle directions can encourage better social distancing before determining our next steps.”

This comes as other social distancing and health measures have been introduced in Woolworths stores across the nation, like hand sanitiser stations, screens at checkouts and limits on the number of customers in a store at one time.