If it’s time for you to update that old mascara in your makeup kit or you’re keen to try on a lovely new lip colour, the timing couldn’t be more perfect – Woolworths’ beauty aisle has gone on sale!

The supermarket’s Big Brand Cosmetic Sale has kicked off in stores and shoppers will find 600 cosmetic and health items discounted to up to 50 per cent off.

Brands such as Maybelline, Revlon, Covergirl, Neutrogena, L’Oreal, Aveeno and Rimmel are all included which has customers rejoicing.

For example, Revlon’s Super Lustrous Lipstick is now $12.50 (usually $25).

And Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer is $10 (usually $20).

The sale continues until Tuesday October 13 so make sure to head to your local and stock up on your favourite goodies.