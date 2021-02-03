Health authorities have updated their list of locations exposed to a positive case of COVID-19.

The update follows last night’s press conference in which Victorian premier Daniel Andrews confirmed that a 26-year-old man had contracted COVID-19 after working in the state’s hotel quarantine system.

While genomic testing has not been returned as yet, it is being assumed that the man has contracted the highly-contagious UK strain of the virus.

Health authorities are now instructing anyone who visited an exposure site to immediately isolate, get tested and remain in isolation for 14 days.

Contact tracers have now added six more locations to their list of exposure sites, including a Lululemon factory outlet store, a Woolies supermarket and a city pub.

The updated list of exposure sites in Victoria is here:

Friday 29th January, 2021

Melbourne – Exford Hotel Bottle Shop, Russell Street (11:00pm – 11:35pm)

West Melbourne – Kebab Kingz (11:24pm – 12:15pm)

Saturday 30th January, 2021

Keysborough – Aces Sporting Club (10:00pm – 11:15pm)

Noble Park – Club Noble (2:36pm – 3:30pm)

Sunday 31st January, 2021

Brighton – North Point Cafe (8:10am – 9:30pm)

Brandon Park – Kmart Brandon Park (4:35pm – 5:10pm)

Keysborough – Kmart Parkmore Keysborough Shopping Centre (4:00pm – 5:00pm)

Springvale – Coles Springvale (5:00pm – 6:00pm)

Monday 1st February, 2021

Clayton South – Nakama Workshop (11:15am – 12:00pm)

Heatherton – Melbourne Golf Academy (5:19pm – 6:35pm)

Moorabbin – Lululemon, DFO Moorabbin (5:00pm – 5:45pm)

Springvale – Bunnings Springvale (11:30am – 12:15pm)

Springvale – Sharetea Springvale (6:50pm – 7:30pm)

Springvale – Woolworths Springvale (6:30pm – 7:30pm)