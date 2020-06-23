Woolworths have advised customers they do not need to buy in advance, as significant surges in purchases habits have started in some Melbourne suburbs.

In a statement to 7News, Woolworths said “We’ve seen elevated demand for toilet roll in a handful of Melbourne stores today.”

“We have plenty of stock to draw on in our distribution centres and will replenish shelves in those stores quickly.”

Shortages have been reported in Chirnside Park, Mill Park and in Kew, where we took this photo;

Victoria today recorded 17 new cases of Coronavirus.