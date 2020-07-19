As Melbourne and Mitchell Shire move to make masks mandatory from Wednesday, July 22, we have found the perfect video to help you out..

And all you need is a sock!

It’s pretty easy to do and will take you five minutes by watching the video above!

And of course, we recommend using a fun sock!

Here’s how you make your own:

1. Take your sock and cut the tip off

2. Cut the sock along the front fold and open it out

Advertisement

Advertisement

3. Open the sock out and fold downwards so the puckering of the sock it facing down

4. Cut a line from below on each side of the sock, and a diagonal line each side from the top

5. Open up the sock and use the wholes to tuck it around your ears

6. Fold the material above your nose and cover your mouth to make it comfortable