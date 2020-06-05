A woman has shared her disbelief after she was stopped form going inside a supermarket in a swimsuit and sarong.

Lynn Ruane is an Irish politician and wrote on Twitter about her experience of a security guard telling her to ‘wear a different top’ next time she shopped at budget chain Lidl.

The UK is currently experiencing a warm spring, with temperatures getting to 27C.

In a series of tweets, Ruane shared how the incident unfolded, telling the chain to ‘get a grip’.

“@lidl_ireland wants me to wear a different top to shop there apparently,” she tweeted.

.@lidl_ireland wants me to wear a different top to shop there apparently. As if me wearing a swim suit for a top in the summer is any different to any other little tank top I'd wear. Get a grip. Men walking around in vests showing just as much skin. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/Vi5cH6cXkJ — Lynn Ruane (@SenLynnRuane) June 1, 2020

“As if me wearing a swimsuit for a top in the summer is any different to any other little tank top I’d wear.

“Get a grip. Men walking around in vests showing just as much skin.”

Ruane said the experience made ‘so embarrassed’, even though she was showing ‘the same amount of skin as you would wearing a little summer dress or tank top’

Lidl has since responded to Ms Ruane’s complaint, tweeting that they were “sorry that this has occurred” as “this is not our policy”.

“In an effort to manage social distancing there are increased levels of security in stores and many of these guards are not overly familiar with store policies,” the store said in a statement.

“We have been in touch with the customer to apologise directly and we have contacted the company to ensure that all third party staff contracted to Lidl are re-briefed on policies.”

