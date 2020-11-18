With concern building over South Australia’s growing Parafield cluster, South Australian Premier Steven Marshall and SA Police Commissioner Grant Stevens have announced a long list of new restrictions for South Australians.

The changes to restrictions on people’s movement will come into effect as of midnight tonight and will act as a “circuit breaker” to allow for contact tracers to catch up with the spread of the virus.

Before handing over to SA Police Commissioner Grant Stevens to outline the restrictions, Premier Steven Marshall reiterated his reasoning for the lockdown.

“We are going hard and we are going early. Time is of the essence and we must act swiftly and decisively, we can’t wait to see how bad this becomes,” Mr Marshall told reporters.

Those leaving the house will need to wear masks.

New and reimposed restrictions on movement include:

All schools to be closed, except for children of essential workers

Ban on all takeaway food sales in South Australia

Weddings and funerals to be banned

Pubs, cafes, restaurants and food courts to close

Elective surgery will not go ahead

University campuses to close

Open inspections and auctions will not go ahead

FIFO workers to be put on standstill for 6 days

Regional travel is not approved, people who have travelled to regional locations are being advised to stay where they are

Stays at holiday homes will not be available

Aged care and disability care to go into lockdown

No outdoor exercise outside of homes

Construction industry to be shut down

Those working in essential infrastructure including water and power services are permitted to continue working.

Supermarkets, public transport, airports, service stations, banks, veterinary clinics, childcare centres and post offices will continue to operate.

People are being advised that only person per household should leave the house to go shopping.

Restrictions will come into effect from midnight on Wednesday night and are expected to last 6 days.