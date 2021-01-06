The border between Victoria and New South Wales is unlikely to re-open until the end of January.

Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley said that due to the spread of COVID-19 in Sydney, the hard border is likely to remain in place for some time.

“On current projections, it’s unlikely that the border will be removed before the end of January,” Foley told reporters on Wednesday.

“But this a day-to-day, week-to-week, proposition.

“This is a fast-moving, silent virus that pays no respects to interstate borders.

“The advice is that given the spread, both in numbers-wise and now geographic wise in New South Wales, that prudent, safe measure is to keep the hard border in place until we are confident that the risk of transmission back into Victoria is dealt with.

“At the moment, we aren’t that confident so the border remains in place.”

New South Wales recorded four new local COVID-19 cases overnight, Victoria recorded one.