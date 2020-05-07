The government’s national cabinet will today finalise a three-stage plan to open businesses and ease the Coronavirus restrictions the are in place.

The first step will see parks and outdoor playgrounds and pools re-open, while the second part would then see churches, restaurants, cafes, bars and gyms reopened.

Once another month has gone by we could see cinemas, theatres, nightclubs and beauticians could potentially open again.

Each step will be closely monitored and if cases rise a stage may be delayed.

There will be strict cleaning measures in place and people will need to maintain social distancing.