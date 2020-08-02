Victoria is moving to stage 4 restrictions at 6PM tonight.



A full list of restrictions can be found here.

People have many questions about what this level of lockdown actually means for our everyday lives, so Jase & PJ got one of their friend’s Bree on the phone. She lives in New Zealand and experienced Stage 4 when Jacinda Ardern made the major decision earlier this year.

It should be said that New Zealand was tougher but some restrictions are the same.

Listen to her insight from when she spoke to Jase & PJ in July.

