It looks like Australians may soon be able to have up to 10 people gathered in a home as Prime Minister Scott Morrison looks to ease some restrictions around the country, 7 News reports.

The PM met with the National Cabinet on Tuesday and is set to hold a second meeting on Friday, where the easing of Australia’s social distancing restrictions will be discussed.

It’s reported that he wants to green light gatherings of up to 10 people in one home, meaning that if you lived alone you could have nine people visit at the one time, even if those people are from different households.

Ultimately each state and territory is in charge of easing their own restrictions, but according to The Advertiser, Scott Morrison is pushing to try and allow family gatherings to be brought back as soon as possible.

On Tuesday, Mr Morrison also told reporters that it’s important to get Australia’s economy back on tack, as the restrictions are costing us $4 billion a week.

“That cost will continue so long as we have Australians in a position where they are unable to open their businesses and go back to the offices, children unable to go back to school, and the many restrictions in place,” he said.

“That is why the national cabinet has been working very effectively today (Tuesday) as we move towards the decisions we need to take on Friday that will impact on these restrictions in weeks and months that are ahead.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s believed that Friday’s announcement will also inform us on when places like pubs, clubs, cafes and restaurants can reopen and how that will look.