Victorian health authorities have warned of a viral gastro outbreak sweeping across the state.

The Victorian Department of Health issued the warning for the state’s childcare centres, saying that there has been a rise in the number of cases recorded.

We are being warned to be on the look out for symptoms, which can take as much as three days to develop but typically only last one or two days.

CHO Advisory: Viral gastro outbreak

Symptoms can take 3 days to develop & usually last 1 or 2 days. Keep kids with symptoms home while sick & for 48 hours after symptoms. If they persist visit a GP (1/3) pic.twitter.com/Km9I9gHr0t — VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) March 9, 2021

Those with symptoms are being told that they should stay home while sick and for two days after they develop symptoms.