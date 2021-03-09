Victorian health authorities have warned of a viral gastro outbreak sweeping across the state.

The Victorian Department of Health issued the warning for the state’s childcare centres, saying that there has been a rise in the number of cases recorded.

We are being warned to be on the look out for symptoms, which can take as much as three days to develop but typically only last one or two days.

Those with symptoms are being told that they should stay home while sick and for two days after they develop symptoms.

